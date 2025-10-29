Greater Manchester Police hasconfirmed that a man had sadly lost his life after a serious incident on the M6 earlier today (October 29).

The busy motorway was closed southbound between J25 and J26 earlier this morning after reported of a “police led incident”. Great Manchester Police has now confirmed in a tragic update that a man lost his life amid the serious incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 10.15am this morning, we were called to a concern for welfare report on the M6 between junctions 25 and 26. Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. A scene will remain in place while inquiries are ongoing."

National Highways said in a travel update: “The M6 in Greater Manchester is closed southbound between J26 (M58) and J25 near Ashton due to a Police led incident. Emergency services including Greater Manchester Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene.

The M6 southbound between J25 (M58) and J26 near Ashton has been closed amid a "police led incident". | MotorwayCameras.co.uk

Drivers were also warned that there is no current timescale for when the carriageway will reopen, adding: “Due to the nature of the incident there is currently no estimation for when the road will be reopen.”

According to the latest traffic update from National Highways, there is currently 5 miles congestion on approach with 45 min delays above normal journey time.

The northbound carriageway was also briefly stopped to allow police to attend the scene. It has since reopened and traffic has been released.

Drivers heading southbound are being told to follow the hollow square diversion on local road signs. This diversion route will take vehicles onto the M58, A570 SB, A580 EB, before re-joining the M6.