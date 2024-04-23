Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A major motorway in Lancashire has been closed ‘for a number of hours’ due to a police-led incident. National Highways said the M6 is closed northbound between Junction 32 (for the M55) and Junction 33 (near Lancaster) following the incident.

The traffic service said: “Lancashire Police are on scene along with Ambulance Services. National Highways Traffic Officers are assisting with traffic management. Due to the nature of the incident the road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.”