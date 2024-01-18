M6 crash: huge five mile tailbacks on major motorway after multi-vehicle collision
A crash on the M6 has led to tailbacks during rush hour
Drivers are experiencing five miles of congestion after a crash on the M6 during rush hour.
Two lanes were closed on the busy motorway following the "multi-vehicle collision" on Thursday morning (January 18)
National Highways North-West said on X (formerly Twitter) just before 8am: "Lanes 1 & 2 are closed on the M6 north between J16 Nantwich and J17 Sandbach due to a multi-vehicle collision. Emergency services are on scene. Recovery is en route. According to the National Highways, delays are taking up for 45 minutes. While the lanes have re-opened, tailbacks are still causing delays for those already on the motorway.
It added: "There are 25 min delays above normal travel time with 5 miles of congestion following this incident. Allow time for these delays to clear."
