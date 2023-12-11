Drivers have been warned of a 90-minute delay following a multi-vehicle collision on the M6

Drivers have been warned of a 90-minute delay after a serious multi-vehicle collision on a major motorway on Monday morning. National Highways said two out of four lanes on the M6 northbound in Cheshire within Junction 21 near Warrington were closed.

In an update posted on X, it said: "Traffic has now been released on the #M6 southbound in #Cheshire within J21 (#Warrington). The northbound carriageway is now closed within J21 with traffic being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads."

It said all emergency services including the North West Motorway Police Group and the North West Air Ambulance Charity are at the scene of the crash. Traffic is currently being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at the junction, it added.