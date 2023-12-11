M6 crash update: Drivers warned of 90-minute delay after serious multi-vehicle collision in Cheshire
Drivers have been warned of a 90-minute delay following a multi-vehicle collision on the M6
Drivers have been warned of a 90-minute delay after a serious multi-vehicle collision on a major motorway on Monday morning. National Highways said two out of four lanes on the M6 northbound in Cheshire within Junction 21 near Warrington were closed.
In an update posted on X, it said: "Traffic has now been released on the #M6 southbound in #Cheshire within J21 (#Warrington). The northbound carriageway is now closed within J21 with traffic being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads."
Advertisement
Advertisement
It said all emergency services including the North West Motorway Police Group and the North West Air Ambulance Charity are at the scene of the crash. Traffic is currently being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at the junction, it added.
The traffic on the carriageway was initially stopped in both directions. National Highways said normal traffic conditions are expected between 10 and 10.15am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.