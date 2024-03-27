Breaking
M6 delays: Lorry hits bridge between Sandbach and Crewe - lanes closed
The M6 in Cheshire currently has long queues after a lorry hit a bridge
A major motorway is blocked after a collision - with delays of up to an hour.
The M6 in Cheshire at first saw three out of four lanes closed on the southbound side between Junction 17 for Sandbach and Junction 16 for Crewe after an HGV hit a bridge. One lane has been reopened.
There are fives miles of queues and delays of an hour, says National Highways.
