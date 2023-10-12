Part of the M6 has been closed since the early hours of the morning, after a crash involving three lorries resulting in a fuel spill on the road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers and commuters have been warned that they could face lengthy delays on the M6 today following a major fuel spill on the busy carriageway.

The northbound carriageway between Junction 13 A449 Stafford South to Junction 14 A34 Stafford North has been closed since around 1.20am on Thursday morning. Three lorries were involved in a crash on the road and suffered, with one driver possibly suffering serious injures, according to the Ambulance service. The National Highways said that all three lorries suffered "significant damage".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash resulted in a major fuel spill along the carriageway. Both oil and diesel are believed to have been spilled. Work is underway to clear the spill and repair the road surface.

Teams carried out hydro-blasting techniques, a high pressure cleaning method, to remove as much of the fuel as possible from the road, however it has been confirmed that emergency resurfacing will need to take place. The National Highways England said: "Following the collision there was a substantial spillage of oil and diesel across the carriageway. Despite early attempts made to treat the spillages, the whole of the carriageway does require emergency resurfacing. The road is likely to remain closed through most of the day whilst resurfacing takes place. There are currently long delays of 60 minutes on approach to the closure at J13."

There is currently a diversion in place for the route. According to National Highways, driver should follow the hollow diversion symbol: