M6 delays: fuel spill closes part of motorway near Stafford as drivers warned of lengthy queues
Part of the M6 has been closed since the early hours of the morning, after a crash involving three lorries resulting in a fuel spill on the road
Drivers and commuters have been warned that they could face lengthy delays on the M6 today following a major fuel spill on the busy carriageway.
The northbound carriageway between Junction 13 A449 Stafford South to Junction 14 A34 Stafford North has been closed since around 1.20am on Thursday morning. Three lorries were involved in a crash on the road and suffered, with one driver possibly suffering serious injures, according to the Ambulance service. The National Highways said that all three lorries suffered "significant damage".
The crash resulted in a major fuel spill along the carriageway. Both oil and diesel are believed to have been spilled. Work is underway to clear the spill and repair the road surface.
Teams carried out hydro-blasting techniques, a high pressure cleaning method, to remove as much of the fuel as possible from the road, however it has been confirmed that emergency resurfacing will need to take place. The National Highways England said: "Following the collision there was a substantial spillage of oil and diesel across the carriageway. Despite early attempts made to treat the spillages, the whole of the carriageway does require emergency resurfacing. The road is likely to remain closed through most of the day whilst resurfacing takes place. There are currently long delays of 60 minutes on approach to the closure at J13."
There is currently a diversion in place for the route. According to National Highways, driver should follow the hollow diversion symbol:
- Exit the M6 northbound at J13 and take the 3rd exit onto the A449, towards Stafford.
- Continue along the A449 for approximately 3 miles into Stafford and and to the Queensway Island.
- At the Queensway Island take the 3rd exit onto the A34, towards Stone.
- Continue along the A34 for approximately 1 mile to the third roundabout (with the A5013 Eccleshall Road).
- Take the 1st onto the A5013 and travel for approximately 1 mile M6 J14.
- Take the 3rd exit to rejoin the M6 northbound.