Drivers are being warned of delays on the M6 this morning after a multi-vehicle collision.

One lane of the busy motorway has remained closed southbound between J31A Ribbleton and J31 Preston after a fuel spillage caused by the collision earlier today. It is causing major disruption for drivers, with heavy congestion on the southbound carriageway.

National Highways: North-East said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): “Lane 4 remains CLOSED on the #M6 southbound between J31A #Ribbleton and J31 #Preston to treat a fuel spillage.

“Lanes 1, 2 & 3 are now OPEN. There are currently delays of 40 mins and approx. 4 miles of congestion.”