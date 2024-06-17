M6: delays after fuel spillage following collision closes lane with drivers warned of heavy congestion
One lane of the busy motorway has remained closed southbound between J31A Ribbleton and J31 Preston after a fuel spillage caused by the collision earlier today. It is causing major disruption for drivers, with heavy congestion on the southbound carriageway.
National Highways: North-East said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): “Lane 4 remains CLOSED on the #M6 southbound between J31A #Ribbleton and J31 #Preston to treat a fuel spillage.
“Lanes 1, 2 & 3 are now OPEN. There are currently delays of 40 mins and approx. 4 miles of congestion.”
Teams will work on the fuel spillage throughout the day. It is currently unknown when lane 4 will reopen to traffic.
