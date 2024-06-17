M6: delays after fuel spillage following collision closes lane with drivers warned of heavy congestion

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
3 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Drivers are being warned of delays on the M6 this morning after a multi-vehicle collision.

One lane of the busy motorway has remained closed southbound between J31A Ribbleton and J31 Preston after a fuel spillage caused by the collision earlier today. It is causing major disruption for drivers, with heavy congestion on the southbound carriageway.

National Highways: North-East said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): “Lane 4 remains CLOSED on the #M6 southbound between J31A #Ribbleton and J31 #Preston to treat a fuel spillage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Lanes 1, 2 & 3 are now OPEN. There are currently delays of 40 mins and approx. 4 miles of congestion.”

Teams will work on the fuel spillage throughout the day. It is currently unknown when lane 4 will reopen to traffic.

Related topics:DriversDisruptionTraffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.