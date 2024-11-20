Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are being warned of huge queues on the M6 this morning after a vehicle fire and subsequent fuel spillage on the carriageway.

The northbound carriageway between J14 Stafford and J15 Stoke-on-Trent has been closed due to the incident. Drivers are currently facing queues of up to 60 minutes.

National Highways: West Midlands said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): “Following a vehicle fire , the #M6 is closed north J14 (#Stafford) - 15 (#StokeonTrent). @StaffsFire are working to bring the fire under control with #TrafficOfficers treating a large diesel spillage that is affecting the all of the lanes. There are 60 minute delays.”

According to National Highways’ Traffic England map, normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 9.45am and 10am.