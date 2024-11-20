M6: Huge delays for drivers after vehicle fire and fuel spillage closes carriageway during morning rush-hour
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The northbound carriageway between J14 Stafford and J15 Stoke-on-Trent has been closed due to the incident. Drivers are currently facing queues of up to 60 minutes.
National Highways: West Midlands said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): “Following a vehicle fire , the #M6 is closed north J14 (#Stafford) - 15 (#StokeonTrent). @StaffsFire are working to bring the fire under control with #TrafficOfficers treating a large diesel spillage that is affecting the all of the lanes. There are 60 minute delays.”
According to National Highways’ Traffic England map, normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 9.45am and 10am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.