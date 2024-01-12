M6: Dramatic video catches moment HGV smash through motorway barrier
The crash led to tailbacks on the busy M6 yesterday afternoon
and live on Freeview channel 276
The M6 was closed for a stretch of time after a crash closed the busy motorway.
The road was closed between Junction 7 Walsall and Junction 6 from around 3.15pm on Thursday January 11 after a crash involving a HGV. A dramatic image a nearby traffic cam was shared by National Highways: West Midlands, showing the HGV hanging off of the side of the road through a barrier.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The crash caused the barrier to collapse and a fuel spill also leaked onto the road. Around five hours after the crash, the motorway was reopened.
According to reports, the HGV driver was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital to be treated for his injuries. However it was believed that his injuries were not serious.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.