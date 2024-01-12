The crash led to tailbacks on the busy M6 yesterday afternoon

The M6 was closed for a stretch of time after a crash closed the busy motorway.

The road was closed between Junction 7 Walsall and Junction 6 from around 3.15pm on Thursday January 11 after a crash involving a HGV. A dramatic image a nearby traffic cam was shared by National Highways: West Midlands, showing the HGV hanging off of the side of the road through a barrier.

The crash caused the barrier to collapse and a fuel spill also leaked onto the road. Around five hours after the crash, the motorway was reopened.