M6: Lorry fire causes motorway delays near Coventry
A lorry fire on a motorway is causing long rush-hour delays.
The truck caught fire on the southbound side of the M6, between the Junction with the M6 Toll and Junction 3 for Coventry, at about 5.30am today. Two lanes are closed and Highways England officers and the fire service are at the scene.
As of 9am, there were six miles of queues, and about an hour’s delay. Highways England says the “complex” clear-up operation “will be ongoing throughout the morning”.
