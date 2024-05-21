Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A lorry fire is causing several miles of queues on the M6 this morning.

The truck caught fire on the southbound side of the M6, between the Junction with the M6 Toll and Junction 3 for Coventry, at about 5.30am today. Two lanes are closed and Highways England officers and the fire service are at the scene.

