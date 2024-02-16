Breaking
M6 motorway: Delays after diesel spillage
There are 30-minute delays on the M6 after a diesel spill
National Highways has reported 30-minute delays after a diesel spillage on the M6.
It's happened on the northbound side of the motorway at Junction 8 and two out of three lanes are closed, with the inside lane remaining open.
The fuel is being cleaned up, but the lane closures are causing 30-minute delays and six miles of queues. The road is expected to be back to normal at about 11am today.
