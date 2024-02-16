Telling news your way
M6 motorway: Delays after diesel spillage

There are 30-minute delays on the M6 after a diesel spill
By Tom Morton
1 minute ago
A diesel spill has seen two lanes closed on the northbound M6 at Junction 8, causing 30-minute delays Picture: motorwaycameras.co.ukA diesel spill has seen two lanes closed on the northbound M6 at Junction 8, causing 30-minute delays Picture: motorwaycameras.co.uk
National Highways has reported 30-minute delays after a diesel spillage on the M6.

It's happened on the northbound side of the motorway at Junction 8 and two out of three lanes are closed, with the inside lane remaining open.

The fuel is being cleaned up, but the lane closures are causing 30-minute delays and six miles of queues. The road is expected to be back to normal at about 11am today.

