The M6 motorway was closed in both directions on Thursday afternoon, after a serious collision.

The National Highways said the carriageway near Junction 1 at Rugby was shut following a crash involving one vehicle.

The traffic service confirmed that the northbound carriageway was shut, with traffic being held southbound as emergency services responded to the incident.

An air ambulance from was deployed to the scene and landed on the southbound carriageway, prompting a full stop of traffic in that direction to allow medical crews to attend to the incident.

M6 has been shut in both directions near Rugby | National Highways

In a statement shared on X, National Highways said: "The #M6 northbound within J1 (#Rugby) is closed and traffic is being held southbound due to a serious single vehicle collision."

"@WNDLRAirAmb have landed on the southbound carriageway."

In an update on Thursday afternoon, National Highways said the road has reopened, with residual delays of up to 60 mins on the approach.