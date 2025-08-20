Is the M6 shut? Motorway traffic update as overturned lorry causes seven-mile queues
National Highways says that the operation to recover the lorry is continuing, but the closure of two out of four lanes on the northbound M6 in Cheshire is having a big knock-on effect on traffic.
The crash happened between Junction 16 for Nantwich and Crewe and Junction 17 for Sandbach.
National Highways said: “Please be aware of at least 60 min delays above normal travel time on approach to the lane closures on the M6 northbound. There are 7 miles congestion on approach. Recovery has been completed but the lanes remain closed for barrier repairs and clean up.”
The accident was first reported to the AA’s traffic monitor just before 7.30am today.