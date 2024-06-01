M6 queues: Overturned caravan causes hour-long delays in Lancashire
Two lanes of a major motorway were closed after a caravan overturned.
It happened on the southbound M6 between Junction 31 (the A59 Preston turn-off) and Junction 30 for the M61 towards Bolton and Manchester. National Highways said earlier this afternoon: “A complex recovery for this is underway but will take longer than normal due to the damage sustained by the caravan. There are 60 minute delays.”
It has now been confirmed that the scene has been cleared, the lanes reopened, and that delays are easing.
