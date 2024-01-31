Drivers have been warned of a closure southbound on the M6 toll road due to an ongoing 'police-led incident'. (Credit: Getty Images)

An ongoing "police led incident" has closed the M6 toll road in Staffordshire during the busy morning rush-hour.

The road is closed southbound between T6 Burntwood and T4 Swinfen due to the incident led by Central Motorway Police Group. National Highways said: "Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) are leading the scene and the road is expected to remain closed into the morning rush period.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement