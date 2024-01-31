M6 toll road closed southbound due to 'police led incident'
Diverted traffic are being told to use the alternative route on the M6
An ongoing "police led incident" has closed the M6 toll road in Staffordshire during the busy morning rush-hour.
The road is closed southbound between T6 Burntwood and T4 Swinfen due to the incident led by Central Motorway Police Group. National Highways said: "Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) are leading the scene and the road is expected to remain closed into the morning rush period.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Diverted traffic is advised to use the M6 as an alternate route. If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.