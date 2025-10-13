Delays are building on a motorway after a night of roadworks and collision between two lorries which led to an oil spill.

There was a planned closure on the southbound M6 between Junction 10 for Walsall and Junction 9 for Wednesbury last night in the West Midlands.

Traffic queuing on the southbound M6 on Monday, October 13, 2025 | Motorwaycameras.co.uk

But there was also a collision between two lorries which led to an oil spill, which happened between Junction 11 for Cheslyn Hay and Junction 10 just after midnight. This meant that for several hours the entire stretch was closed.

The roadworks have now been completed and lane is now open after the oil spill, but the clean-up and recovery work is still going on. This has led to delays of an hour, with four miles of queues stretching back to Junction 11, the M6 Toll junction. The M54, which was earlier closed from Junction 1 to the M6, is now open again.