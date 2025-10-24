M6 traffic update: Lorry comes off southbound motorway between Stoke and Stafford

Two lanes are closed on a motorway after a lorry came off the road.

The crash happened on the M6 in Staffordshire, on the southbound side between Junction 15 for Stoke-on-Trent and Junction 14 for Stafford.

A lorry came off the southbound M6 between Stoke and Stafford - October 24, 2025 | Motorwaycameras.co.uk

The collision saw the lorry come off the carriageway, and the emergency services are working at the scene. A recovery truck is on the way, says National Highways.

There are now 90-minute delays says National Highways which says due to the position the lorry ended up in, removing it from the scene of the crash is going to take some time.

