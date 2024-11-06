M6 traffic: Motorway between Lancaster and Preston closed 'for hours' after lorry crashes and overturns

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

6th Nov 2024, 1:21pm
The M6 in Lancashire has been closed for ‘a number of hours’ after a collision involving a heavy goods vehicle.

National Highways said the road is closed in both directions between J33 near Lancaster and J32 near Preston after the vehicle collided with the central reservation and overturned, landing on its side on the opposite carriageway.

The traffic service said: “All emergency services are in attendance, including the Air Ambulance. There are delays of at least 30 minutes above profiled journey time on the M6 northbound between J31A and J32, on approach to the northbound closure.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The M6 in Lancashire has been closed for ‘a number of hours’ after a collision involving a heavy goods vehicle.placeholder image
The M6 in Lancashire has been closed for ‘a number of hours’ after a collision involving a heavy goods vehicle. | National Highways

Lancashire Police said: “We’re currently at the scene of a full closure on the M6 in between junctions 32-33 . The motorway is closed due to a road traffic collision and we anticipate this will be closed for a number of hours. Thank you in advance for your patience.”

Diversion routes are currently in place.

Related topics:TrafficLancasterPreston
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice