The M6 in Lancashire has been closed for ‘a number of hours’ after a collision involving a heavy goods vehicle.

National Highways said the road is closed in both directions between J33 near Lancaster and J32 near Preston after the vehicle collided with the central reservation and overturned, landing on its side on the opposite carriageway.

The traffic service said: “All emergency services are in attendance, including the Air Ambulance. There are delays of at least 30 minutes above profiled journey time on the M6 northbound between J31A and J32, on approach to the northbound closure.”

Lancashire Police said: “We’re currently at the scene of a full closure on the M6 in between junctions 32-33 . The motorway is closed due to a road traffic collision and we anticipate this will be closed for a number of hours. Thank you in advance for your patience.”