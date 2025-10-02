A major motorway has been closed after a crash.

The M6 in Cumbria is shut northbound between Junction 44 near Carlisle and Junction 45 near Gretna because of a collision on the A74M - the road that the M6 becomes north of Gretna.

The collision is being dealt with by Traffic Scotland but National Highways in England has closed the M6 so help the emergency services at the scene of the crash.

Meanwhile the M74 itself is shut southbound after Junction 22. Traffic Scotland has warned there is “heavy congestion building” with delays of about half an hour. The collision happened at about 7.30am.

A northbound diversion route has been set up, using the solid circle symbol on road signs.

Diversion route

Exit J44 at Greymoorhill Interchange take third exit, A7 northbound

Continue on A7 towards Longtown

After leaving Longtown turn left onto A6071

At Guardsmill Interchange follow Traffic Scotlands diversion route

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.