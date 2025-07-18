A motorway has been closed both ways after what has been called a “serious incident” that has led to a vehicle fire.

The M6 in Lancashire is shut on both sides between Junction 27 at the Shevington Interchange for Wigan, Parbold, Standish, Chorley and the A5209 and the Leyland Interchange at Junction 28 for the B5256.

Lancashire Police, North West Ambulance Service and National Highways Traffic Officers are at the scene.

Queueing traffic on the M6 after the stretch between Junction 27 for Wigan and Junction 28 for Leyland was closed both ways | Motorwaycameras.co.uk

Diversions have been set up for traffic in both directions. The northbound instructions are to follow the hollow diamond:

Leave the M6 northbound Jct 27 and at the roundabout take the third exit to join A5209.

Follow the A5209 in Standish and at the junction with the A49 turn left.

Follow the A49 northbound to the junction with the roundabout with the A581.

Take the second exit on to the A581 eastbound.

Continue to the roundabout with the B5252 and take the first exit.

Follow the B5252 to the roundabout with Euxton Lane and take the first exit.

Follow Euxton Lane to the junction with Central Avenue.

Turn right on to Central Avenue northbound and follow this road on to Dawson Lane.

At the traffic light controlled junction with the A49 turn right.

Follow the A49 northbound to the traffic light controlled junction with the B5256.

Turn left on to the B5256 westbound and follow this road to J28 of the M6.

The southbound directions are to follow the hollow square symbol:

Leave the M6 southbound Jct 28 and at the T-junction at the end of the slip road turn right on to the B5256.

At the next junction (crossroads with the A49) turn right.

Follow the A49 southbound to the traffic light controlled junction with the B5248 turn left on to Dawson Lane.

Continue on to Central Avenue southbound and continue to the junction with Euxton Lane.

Turn left on to Euxton Lane and head east to the roundabout with the B5252.

Take the third exit on to the B5252 southbound to the roundabout with the A581.

Take the third exit on to the A581 westbound and continue to the roundabout with the A49.

Take the first exit on to the A49 southbound and follow this road to Standish.

At the junction with the A5209 turn right and follow this road to Jct 27 of the M6.

More information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.