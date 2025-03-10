Is the M6 open? Update as northbound carriageway is running again after lorry crash near Preston, with just one lane closed
The motorway was closed northbound between Junctions 31 and 32 near Preston after an HGV hit the central reservation and became stuck, causing a diesel spillage.
A new statement earlier this morning says: “The M6 remains closed northbound between J31 (Preston) and J32 (M55) following yesterday's collision. Barrier repairs remain ongoing at scene and we're working hard to reopen lane 4 (of 4) this morning when possible.”
Last night’s statement read: “Emergency Services including Lancashire Police are currently on scene. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management and strategic closures.”
A diversion had been set up, which was as follows:
- Exit M6 J31 and at the roundabout, take the first exit onto the A59
- At the next roundabout, take the second exit onto the A583
- At the A6 junction, turn right towards M6/M55
- Continue to follow the A6 northbound to M55 J1 (Broughton)
- At the roundabout, take the third exit and follow the M55 to rejoin the M6 at J32
National Highways said: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time as there is 90 minute delay northbound and a 60 minute delay southbound. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”