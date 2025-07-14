M6 traffic update: Southbound side closed near Lancaster in Lancashire after a collision

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago
Motorway traffic has been stopped to allow an air ambulance to land to tend casualties after a crash.

The M6 in Lancashire has been shut southbound between Junction 33 for Lancaster and Junction 32 for Preston.

National Highways said: “Emergency services are in attendance, including the Air Ambulance. Delays are building, please allow extra journey time. Thank you for your patience.”

