A lorry crash has seen rush-hour congestion on a major motorway.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M6 was completely closed early on the southbound side between Junction 14 for Stafford and Junction 13 for Dunston after the collision, which happened at about 4am.

Now two lanes remain shut, which is causing delays of about 40 minutes and five miles of queues.

National Highways has thanked drivers “for their patience”. It’s not known when the road will be clear again.