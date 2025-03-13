M6 traffic: Two lanes closed after lorry crash in Staffordshire - long delays
A lorry crash has seen rush-hour congestion on a major motorway.
The M6 was completely closed early on the southbound side between Junction 14 for Stafford and Junction 13 for Dunston after the collision, which happened at about 4am.
Now two lanes remain shut, which is causing delays of about 40 minutes and five miles of queues.
National Highways has thanked drivers “for their patience”. It’s not known when the road will be clear again.