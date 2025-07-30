A vehicle fire on the M6 has caused severe delays on Wednesday evening.

National Highways said the incident took place between junctions 13 and 14 near Great Bridgeford, Staffordshire, with drivers reporting standstill traffic for more than half an hour despite lanes being reopened.

National Highways: West Midlands confirmed at 7.30pm that traffic was “temporarily stopped on the #M6 J13 #Dunston and J14 #GreatBridgeford near #Stafford to allow @StaffsFire to put out a vehicle fire.” The agency later said, “Traffic has now been released with lanes 1, 2 and 3 (of 4) remaining closed. Delays of up to 30 minutes on approach.”

However, motorists on the ground expressed frustration over the standstill.

One user said: “I’ve not moved an inch for over half an hour now, everyone’s sat engines off at J13 exit.”