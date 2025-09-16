A motorway is being closed by police and diversions will be put in place.

National Highways says that there are already delays of more than an hour both ways on the M60 in Manchester between Junction 6 for Sale and Junction 8 for Carrington.

They say that Greater Manchester Police are closing the road, but National Highways has not yet given the reason why.

Diversions have been set up. There is no estimated time for when the motorway will be reopened.

Clockwise traffic is being diverted via the hollow square symbol on road signs

Leave the M60 clockwise at J6 by joining Carrington Spur slip road for 1.4km.

At M60 J7/A56, turn left onto A56 Cross Street southbound and follow for 2.2km.

At A56/A6144 Junction, turn right onto A6144 westbound "Harboro Road" and follow for 2.4km.

At A6144 (Carrington Lane/A6144 (Carrington Spur) junction, turn right onto A6144 (Carrington Spur) northbound and follow for 1.9km.

At A6144/M60 J8 roundabout, take first exit and rejoin the M60 clockwise at J8

Drivers heading anti-clockwise should at first follow the hollow square symbol on road signs

Leave the M60 anti-clockwise at J8

At the M60 J8/A6144 Rbt, take the 2nd exit onto the A6144 south Carrington Spur

At A6144 (Carrington Spur) A6144 (Carrington Lane) Jct, turn left onto A6144 (Carrington Lane).

At this point drivers should follow the hollow circle symbol

At the A6144/A56 junction continue straight onto the A6144 eastbound and follow for about two miles.

At the A6144/M60 J6 Rbt, take the third exit to rejoin the M60 anti-clockwise.

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.