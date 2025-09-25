One side of a motorway is still closed almost six hours after a serious crash.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clockwise carriageway of the M60 has been shut in Greater Manchester between Junction 6 for Sale and Junction 9 for Trafford Park.

The accident happened at about 5am but at the moment there is no indication of when the road will be reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic being held behind a police car on the clockwise M60 in Greater Manchester this morning after a serious collision - September 25, 2025 | motorwaycameras.co.uk

National Highways said earlier today: “If you're heading M60 clockwise, please be aware there are long delays on approach with congestion back to J3. If you're caught up within the closure, traffic is being turned via the rear of the queue.”

Traffic is being diverted locally through south-west Manchester and drivers have been asked to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs:

Leave M60 clockwise at Jct 6.

At M60 Jct 6/A6144 Rbt, take first exit onto A6144 (Old Hall Road) WB and follow for 3.4km.

At A6144/A56 Jct, turn right onto A56 (Washway Road) NB and follow for 2km.

At A56/M60 Jct 7 Jct, follow signage for M60 - Carrington (A6144)

At M60 Jct 8/A6144 Rbt, follow A6144 SB Carrington Spur for 4.0km.

At A6144/B5158 Jct, turn left onto B5158 NB Flixton Road and follow for 1.2km.

At B5158/B5213 Jct, turn left onto B5158 EB Flixton Road and follow for 1.7km.

At B5158/B5213 Jct, turn left onto B5158 EB Flixton Road and follow for 1.7km.

At B5158/Princess Road (Bowfell Circle) Rbt, follow B5158 EB Bowfell Road for 0.2km

At B5158/Moorside Road Jct, turn left onto B5158 NB Hayeswater Road and follow for 0.7km.

At B5158/B5214 (Davyhulme Circle) Rbt, follow B5158 EB Lostock Road for 1.2km.

At B5158/M60 Jct 9 (Lostock Circle) Rbt, and rejoin M60 clockwise.

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000