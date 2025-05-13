Traffic on the M60 in Greater Manchester was brought to a standstill today after a police-led incident forced the closure of the motorway.

National Highways said both directions between Junction 10 (Trafford Park) and Junction 9 (Urmston) were shut following the incident, with Greater Manchester Police and emergency services attending the scene.

In an update, National Highways said the motorway has reopened to traffic. It said on X: “All lanes are now open in both directions on the #M60 between J10 #TraffordPark and J9. The earlier @gmptraffic led incident has now cleared. Delays of approx. 30 minutes on the approach remain in both directions. Approx 5 miles of congestion, both ways.”