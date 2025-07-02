M60 traffic: Clockwise carriageway stopped after crash - long queues reported

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
Traffic has been stopped on a motorway after a crash.

National Highways says that traffic has been stopped on the clockwise M60, between Junction 27 and Junction 1 near Stockport in Greater Manchester.

It said: “Traffic officers and emergency services en route to scene. There are four miles congestion on approach causing 40 min delays above normal travel time.”

