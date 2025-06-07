M60: Traffic delays in Greater Manchester after multi-vehicle crash between Salford and Worsley
National Highways said the clockwise carriageway between Junction 13 (Salford) and Junction 14 (Worsley) was temporarily held on Saturday afternoon while emergency services and traffic officers responded to the incident.
In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) National Highways said: “The #M60 in #GreaterManchester is currently held on the clockwise carriageway, between J13 (#Salford) and J14 (#Worsley) following a multiple vehicle collision. All emergency services and #TrafficOfficers are working at the scene. There are delays of 30 minutes on the approach.”
Motorway Cameras said travel conditions are expected to return to normal between 2.15pm and 2.30pm.
In an update at 1.30pm, National Highways said there are delays of up to 60 minutes on the approach at this stage.
