A multi-vehicle collision on the M60 in Greater Manchester has brought traffic to a standstill.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways said the clockwise carriageway between Junction 13 (Salford) and Junction 14 (Worsley) was temporarily held on Saturday afternoon while emergency services and traffic officers responded to the incident.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) National Highways said: “The #M60 in #GreaterManchester is currently held on the clockwise carriageway, between J13 (#Salford) and J14 (#Worsley) following a multiple vehicle collision. All emergency services and #TrafficOfficers are working at the scene. There are delays of 30 minutes on the approach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A multi-vehicle collision on the M60 in Greater Manchester has brought traffic to a standstill. | National Highways

Motorway Cameras said travel conditions are expected to return to normal between 2.15pm and 2.30pm.

In an update at 1.30pm, National Highways said there are delays of up to 60 minutes on the approach at this stage.