A motorway has been closed both ways after a collision between a car and a motorbike.

The M60 in Greater Manchester is shut between Junction 15 for the M61 and Junction 16 for Swinton because of a “serious collision”. It’s not known how long the closure will last, but it is likely to be several hours. It happened just before 6.30pm today.

Police on the M60 on Sunday, October 12, 2025 after a collision between a car and a motorbike | motorwaycameras.co.uk

Diversion routes have been set up, and drivers heading clockwise have been asked to follow the solid diamond symbol on road signs.

Exit the M60 clockwise at J15 and join the M61 northbound

Exit the M61 at the A666 junction and join the A666 northbound

At the Kearsley Interchange roundabout, take the third exit onto the A666 southbound (Bolton Road) and continue on this road to then re-join the M60 clockwise at J16.

Motorists going anti-clockwise can follow the hollow square symbol

Leave M60 anti-clockwise at Jct 16.

At M60 Jct 16/A66 Jct, turn right onto A666 WB.

At A666 Rbt, take first exit onto A666 SB and follow to M61 Jct 2 EB merge.

At M61 Jct 2, join M61 EB.

At M61 Jct 1/M60 Jct 15 interchange, follow nearside slip road and rejoin M60 anti-clockwise.

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.