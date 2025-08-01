A motorway has been closed after a “serious collision” involving a motorcyclist.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M60 near Manchester is shut both ways between Junction 18 at the Simister Island and Junction 19 for Middleton.

The motorway is closed on the anti-clockwise side for scheduled roadworks between Junction 21 for Chadderton and Junction 19. So the anti-clockwise side is closed between Junction 21 and Junction 18.

The deserted M60 tonight | motorwaycameras.co.uk

The crash happened just before 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways said: “Greater Manchester Police are leading the response to the incident and it is expected the road will be closed for a protracted period. North West Ambulance Service have also attended the incident. National Highways Traffic Officers and contractors are in attendance and assisting with traffic management.”

Diversion Routes

Road users travelling clockwise have to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol:

Leave the M60 clockwise at J18 and travel anti-clockwise to J17

Exit at J17 and take the 1st exit on to the A56

At the A56/A6044 junction, turn left on to the A6044

At the junction with the A576, turn left on to the A576 and rejoin the M60 clockwise at J19

Anti-clockwise drivers can follow the hollow diamond symbol, then the solid square symbol and solid circle on local road signs:

Leave M60 anti-clockwise at Jct 21 onto Semple Way

Turn left on to the A663 and then right on to the A6104

Travel on the A6104 (diversion route symbol changes to solid square)

Continue on the A6104 and at the junction with the A576, turn left (diversion route symbol changes to solid circle)

Turn right on to the A6044 towards Prestwich

At A6044/A56 junction, turn right on to the A56 northbound to rejoin the M60 J17 anti-clockwise

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com or calling 0300 123 5000.