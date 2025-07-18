A section of the M602 in Greater Manchester was shut on Friday afternoon (July 18) following a crash.

National Highways said the westbound carriageway has been closed between Junction 2 at Eccles and Junction 1 connecting to the M62 and M60.

National Highways confirmed the closure in a posts on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “ROAD CLOSED. Due to a collision.” They added that “traffic caught in the closure will be turned around to return to J2 in due course.”

Emergency services, including Greater Manchester Police, Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, and North West Ambulance Service, are at the scene.

A follow-up update reiterated the situation: “#M602 westbound between J2 #Eccles and J1 #M62/#M60 #GreaterManchester. ROAD CLOSED. Due to a collision. @gmptraffic, @manchesterfire, @NWAmbulance on scene. Further info to follow…”

Drivers have been advised to check diversion information via the National Highways travel updates page and to avoid the area while emergency services respond.