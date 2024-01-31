A crash involving an overturned vehicle has closed the M602 in Greater Manchester.

Drivers are being warned of delays in the area with the closure of the eastbound lanes between junction 1 and junction 2. According to National Highways, the road is on track to be cleared by between 2,30pm and 2.45pm.

Traffic is expected to return to normal around the same time. There are delays of around 10 minutes for drivers travelling through the area.