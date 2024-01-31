M602: major road in Greater Manchester closed after collision involving overturned vehicle
Eastbound lanes between junction 1 and 2 are closed due to the collisio
A crash involving an overturned vehicle has closed the M602 in Greater Manchester.
Drivers are being warned of delays in the area with the closure of the eastbound lanes between junction 1 and junction 2. According to National Highways, the road is on track to be cleared by between 2,30pm and 2.45pm.
Traffic is expected to return to normal around the same time. There are delays of around 10 minutes for drivers travelling through the area.
National Highways: North-West said: "The #M602 in #GreaterManchester is closed eastbound between J1 & J2 due to a collision involving an overturned vehicle. @NWmwaypolice [North West Motorway Police] are in attendance."
