M61 closure: crash involving trailer which spilled fluid across road closes lane on Lancashire motorway
The lorry was involved in a crash before the trailer tipped over and spilled on the road
The M61 in Lancashire is closed after a crash led to fluid spilling onto the road.
The motorway is closed southbound between junction 8 Chorley and junction 8 Middlebrook. There are currently 30 minute delays in place.
Natioal Highways said: "The M61 in Lancashire is closed southbound between J8 (Chorley) and J6 (Bolton) due to a collision involving a van and a lorry. Emergency services including Lancashire Police are on scene. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management. Recovery has been arranged."
The group added that those in attendance are also dealing with the spill of hydraulic fluid over the road surface. National Highways added: "Recovery and clear-up works will be ongoing for some time."
