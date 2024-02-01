A trailer which has spilled hydraulic liquid across the road has closed the M61 in Lancashire southbound. (Credit: National Highways)

The M61 in Lancashire is closed after a crash led to fluid spilling onto the road.

The motorway is closed southbound between junction 8 Chorley and junction 8 Middlebrook. There are currently 30 minute delays in place.

Natioal Highways said: "The M61 in Lancashire is closed southbound between J8 (Chorley) and J6 (Bolton) due to a collision involving a van and a lorry. Emergency services including Lancashire Police are on scene. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management. Recovery has been arranged."