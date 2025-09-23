M61 traffic update: Motorway closed southbound in Greater Manchester near Bolton
The M61 in Greater Manchester is closed southbound between Junction 4 near Bolton and Junction 3 for Farnworth due to the crash.
National Highways said: “We are working to try and move vehicles and get a lane open when possible.”
All emergency services including Greater Manchester Police are there, and National Highways contractors are helping with traffic management.
A diversion route has been set up and drivers have been asked to follow the solid circle diversion symbol on road signs
- Exit M61 at J4
- At M61 J4/Watergate Lane roundabout take 3rd exit onto link road to A6
- At Watergate Lane/A6 roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A6 eastbound
- At A6/A5082 junction turn left onto the A5082 northbound
- At A5082/A6053 junction turn right onto the A6053
- At A666/A6053 roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A666 Kearsley Spur
- At the A666/M61 J2 merge and re-join the M61
Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com website or by calling 0300 123 5000.