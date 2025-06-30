M62 closed: Westbound side of motorway near Huddersfield shut after lorry fire
The westbound side of the M62 in West Yorkshire has been shut because of the blaze, between Junction 24 and Junction 23 near Huddersfield.
A diversion has been set up, with drivers asked to follow the solid square symbol, using the A629 and A646, through Sowerby Bridge and Ripponden to rejoin the motorway. There has been no estimate of when the road may reopen.
The AA’s traffic monitor earlier reported delays of 19 minutes and increasing on the motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 23, with an average speed of 5mph. It says the incident was reported just before 6am.
An update at 8.15am from National Highways reported that there are 60-minute delays on the approach to Junction 24, with 6 miles of congestion, almost back to Junction 26 for Bradford South.
