M62: Police called as brakes fail on electric Jaguar I-Pace
The driver of a £80,000 electric car found their brakes had failed - while on a motorway.
Greater Manchester Police, Merseyside Police and North West Motorway Police were called out to the runaway Jaguar I-Pace yesterday afternoon. Officers had to "swarm" the vehicle with several police cars to ram it and slow it down and make it stop.
It saw long delays on the M62 eastbound between Junctions 11 and 12, near Eccles. At first the whole motorway was blocked, and the two lane of the four lanes.
Police said they had to use "tactics to stop an electric vehicle with an electric fault where the driver was unable to brake."
