There are delays of more than an hour after two lanes of a motorway were shut by a crash.

The two outside lanes of the M62 eastbound between Junction 8 for Burtonwood and Junction 9 for Warrington in Cheshire are closed because of what has been called a “multi-vehicle collision”.

National Highways says that the emergency services are working on scene, and that delays are now more than 60 minutes.

It said: “Please allow plenty of journey time if possible.”