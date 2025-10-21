M62 traffic: Delays of more than an hour on eastbound side after 'multi-vehicle collision'
There are delays of more than an hour after two lanes of a motorway were shut by a crash.
The two outside lanes of the M62 eastbound between Junction 8 for Burtonwood and Junction 9 for Warrington in Cheshire are closed because of what has been called a “multi-vehicle collision”.
National Highways says that the emergency services are working on scene, and that delays are now more than 60 minutes.
It said: “Please allow plenty of journey time if possible.”