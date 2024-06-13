M62 traffic: Delays of up to 60 minutes after lane closure between Warrington and Manchester due to crash
Major delays have been reported on the M62 following a collision
Motorists have been warned of significant delays following a crash on Thursday rush hour. National Highways said two lanes of the M62 westbound between Junction 11 in Warrington and Junction 12 on the M60/M602 near Manchester have been shut due to the incident.
There are currently 60-minute delays and approximately six-mile of congestion. The traffic service added: “Recovery en-route.”
