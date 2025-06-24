Drivers on the M62 are facing severe delays after a lorry crashed into the central reservation barrier at Junction 22 near Saddleworth.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening, National Highways Yorkshire said: “Lane 2 has re-opened on the #M62 westbound at J22 #Saddleworth. 1 lane remains closed in both directions for central reservation barrier repairs. Delays of over 2 hours westbound.”

The incident, which occurred earlier in the afternoon, initially forced the closure of two lanes westbound and one lane eastbound.

In a series of updates, National Highways reported that delays steadily worsened throughout the afternoon. “A truck has collided with the central reservation barrier on the #M62 at J22 #Saddleworth. 2 lanes are closed westbound and 1 lane eastbound. Delays of an hour westbound and 30 minutes eastbound,” the agency posted initially.

Just an hour later, they revised the warning: “Delays of 90 minutes westbound and 30 minutes eastbound.” At its peak, drivers experienced delays of up to three hours westbound, as crews worked to clear the crash site and assess damage to the barrier.

One westbound lane and one eastbound lane remain closed while repairs continue.