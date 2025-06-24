M62: Traffic delays stretch over two hours after lorry crashes into central reservation near Saddleworth
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening, National Highways Yorkshire said: “Lane 2 has re-opened on the #M62 westbound at J22 #Saddleworth. 1 lane remains closed in both directions for central reservation barrier repairs. Delays of over 2 hours westbound.”
The incident, which occurred earlier in the afternoon, initially forced the closure of two lanes westbound and one lane eastbound.
In a series of updates, National Highways reported that delays steadily worsened throughout the afternoon. “A truck has collided with the central reservation barrier on the #M62 at J22 #Saddleworth. 2 lanes are closed westbound and 1 lane eastbound. Delays of an hour westbound and 30 minutes eastbound,” the agency posted initially.
Just an hour later, they revised the warning: “Delays of 90 minutes westbound and 30 minutes eastbound.” At its peak, drivers experienced delays of up to three hours westbound, as crews worked to clear the crash site and assess damage to the barrier.
One westbound lane and one eastbound lane remain closed while repairs continue.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.