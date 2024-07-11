M62 traffic in Cheshire: Motorway near Warrington reopens after crash involving two lorries and car
Just before 6am the M62 in Cheshire was shut westbound between Junction 9 for Warrington and Junction 7 for Rainhill, with emergency services working at the scene.
Originally National Highways said the closure was likely to be in place throughout the morning until about 11am. However, an update on Wednesday afternoon said that the motorway has fully reopened.
The traffic service said on X: “All closures on the #M62 J8 have reopened following a collision. Thank you for your patience, please have a safe onward journey.”
