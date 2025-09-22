A motorway has been closed after a collision.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M62 in West Yorkshire is closed eastbound between Junction 32 for Pontefract and J32A for the A1M due to a crash.

Emergency services including West Yorkshire Police are there, says National Highways. The AA reports that a vehicle overturned in an incident that was first reported at 1.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic queueing on the M62 this morning in West Yorkshire after an accident near Pontefract | motorwaycameras.co.uk

A diversion has been set up, with drivers asked to follow the hollow square symbol on signs:

Exit the M62 at J32 and at the roundabout, take the third exit onto the A639.

Continue for approx.1 mile to join the A645.

Continue for approx. 2 miles to the junction with the A162 (Southbound).

Join the A162 southbound and continue to re-join the M62 at J33.

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.