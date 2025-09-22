M62 traffic: Motorway closed eastbound in West Yorkshire after collision near Pontefract
The M62 in West Yorkshire is closed eastbound between Junction 32 for Pontefract and J32A for the A1M due to a crash.
Emergency services including West Yorkshire Police are there, says National Highways. The AA reports that a vehicle overturned in an incident that was first reported at 1.30am.
A diversion has been set up, with drivers asked to follow the hollow square symbol on signs:
Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.