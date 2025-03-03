M62 traffic: Is the M62 shut at Junction 19 Heywood? Queues after overnight accident

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

3rd Mar 2025, 6:58am

A stretch of busy motorway will be closed for the morning rush-hour after an overnight accident.

The M62 between Junction 20 for Rochdale in Greater Manchester and Junction 19 for Heywood was closed just before midnight because of a collision and vehicle fire.

All traffic was held for a while, and the road was reopened just before 3.30am, except for the stretch of road at Junction 19 between the exit and entry slip roads, which is still being investigated.

Traffic approaching Junction 19 of the M62 near Heywood in Greater Manchester. The stretch of road between the exit and entry sliproads is shut after an accidentTraffic approaching Junction 19 of the M62 near Heywood in Greater Manchester. The stretch of road between the exit and entry sliproads is shut after an accident
Traffic approaching Junction 19 of the M62 near Heywood in Greater Manchester. The stretch of road between the exit and entry sliproads is shut after an accident | motorwaycameras.co.uk

An update from National Highways, put out at 5.30am, says: “The M62 remains closed westbound between the exit and entry slips of Junction 19 Heywood in Greater Manchester. [Motorway police] have nearly completed recovery and contractors are standing by for the clean-up and repair operation that will likely extend into the morning peak.”

A statement released by National Highways just before 7am said: “There are long delays on approach with 6 miles congestion causing over 60 min delays above normal travel time.”

