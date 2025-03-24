M62 traffic: Two lanes closed after multi-vehicle crash between Brighouse and Huddersfield
Two lanes have been closed on the M62 after a multi-vehicle crash.
National Highways said lanes one and two on the motorway westbound between Junctions 25 Brighouse and 24 Huddersfield were closed on Monday afternoon, causing three miles of congestion.
There are currently delays of 30 minutes as emergency services are on the scene dealing with the incident.
