A man died after his car crashed and caught fire on the M62 in Greater Manchester on Sunday night, resulting in the closure of the motorway throughout the day.

Greater Manchester Police said the 24-year-old died from his injuries after his Audi A5 S Line, which was travelling on the M62 between Junctions 19 (Heywood) and 18 in Middleton, left the carriageway and collided with a bridge. It is believed no other vehicles were involved.

Detective Constable Rachael Stafford from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) said; “Since we became aware of the incident last night, we deployed officers to the scene and are now in a position to appeal to any members of the public who were on that stretch of road last night and can help with our enquiries, this could include those who have access to dashcam footage.

Traffic approaching Junction 19 of the M62 near Heywood in Greater Manchester. The stretch of road between the exit and entry sliproads is shut after an accident March 3, 2025 | motorwaycameras.co.uk

“At the heart of this is a man that has sadly lost his life in tragic circumstances and family and friends who are now having to come to terms with losing a loved one this morning.”

In the latest update, National Highways said: “North West Motorway police have now completed their investigations. The road is now being assessed for fire damage by crews at scene and clean up works are ongoing. “

The traffic service said there are currently 8 miles congestion on approach causing 90 minute delays above normal journey time.