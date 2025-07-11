An overturned vehicle on the M62 near Huddersfield has caused severe delays in both directions on Friday afternoon.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways said the westbound carriageway between Junction 24 and Junction 23 is the most affected, where lanes 1 and 2 remain closed. Emergency services and traffic officers are currently on the scene.

In a tweet posted at 1:42pm, National Highways: Yorkshire stated: "Lanes 1 & 2 are closed on the #M62 west between J24 and J23 near #Huddersfield due to a collision involving an overturned vehicle. Emergency services & Traffic Officers on scene. There are 4.5 miles congestion on approach causing 45 mins delays above normal journey time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An overturned vehicle on the M62 near Huddersfield has caused severe delays in both directions on Friday afternoon. | National Highways

In a follow-up update, they confirmed that damage to the central reservation from the earlier collision has also led to a lane 3 closure on the eastbound side: “In addition to the lane 1 and 2 closure westbound there is also a lane 3 closure on the #M62 eastbound between J23 and J24 near #Huddersfield.

“There is central reservation barrier damage from the earlier collision. 50 min delays westbound and 15 mins eastbound.”