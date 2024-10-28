M65 closed eastbound near Burnley in Lancashire after accident involving 'several vehicles'
A motorway closed after a “serious” crash involving several vehicles has been reopened.
The M65 in Lancashire had been shut eastbound between Junction 8 for Hapton and Junction 10 for Burnley. It happened at about 3am and police emergency services were still there at daybreak.
Police have confirmed that the road is now fully reopen.
More information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com website or by calling 0300 123 5000.
