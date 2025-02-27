A motorway has been reopened after a collision late last night.

The accident was on the M65 in Lancashire at about 11.30pm yesterday, and saw it shut westbound from where it starts at Junction 14 to Junction 11 near Burnley.

It was still closed during the rush hour this morning for an investigation and was reopened at about 10.30am.

The M65 motorway | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Last night police said: “Due to a road traffic collision there is a complete closure from Junction 14 to Junction 11 along with the entry slip roads at Junction 13 and Junction 12. We are in the process of turning those vehicles around that are within this closure.

“Please be patient as we are doing this as quickly and as safely as possible. We will provide an update when we can.”

National Highways thanked drivers for their patience. No details have been revealed about the collision.