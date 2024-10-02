M65: Motorway closed in both directions after 'serious' crash between Hapton and Burnley
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
National Highways said that the motorway has been closed in both direction following the incident earlier this morning. In an update, the traffic service said: “The M65 in Lancashire is closed in both directions between J8 (Hapton) and J10 (Burnley) due to a serious road traffic collision.
“Lancashire Police and emergency services are currently in attendance. If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”
Lancashire Police said: “Please be advised that the M65 is currently closed in both directions from J8 to J10 due to a road traffic collision. We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time whilst we make sure the road is safe. We’ll update you here once the road is open again.”
Those heading eastbound have been advised to follow the Hollow Circle diversion signs. Those heading westbound have been advised to follow the Solid Diamond diversion signs. More information on the diversion routes can be found here.
According to National Highways’ traffic map, normal traffic condition are expected to return by around 10:45am to 11am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.