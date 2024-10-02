Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are being warned of delays on the M65 in Lancashire this morning following a “serious” crash.

National Highways said that the motorway has been closed in both direction following the incident earlier this morning. In an update, the traffic service said: “The M65 in Lancashire is closed in both directions between J8 (Hapton) and J10 (Burnley) due to a serious road traffic collision.

“Lancashire Police and emergency services are currently in attendance. If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Lancashire Police said: “Please be advised that the M65 is currently closed in both directions from J8 to J10 due to a road traffic collision. We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time whilst we make sure the road is safe. We’ll update you here once the road is open again.”

Those heading eastbound have been advised to follow the Hollow Circle diversion signs. Those heading westbound have been advised to follow the Solid Diamond diversion signs. More information on the diversion routes can be found here.

According to National Highways’ traffic map, normal traffic condition are expected to return by around 10:45am to 11am.