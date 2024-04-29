M67 delays: Greater Manchester road between Hyde and Hattersley Roundabout closed after crash

The M67 in Greater Manchester has been shut following an accident
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
8 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A carriageway in Greater Manchester has been closed following a collision. National Highways said the M67 eastbound is closed between Junction 3 (Hyde) and Junction 4 (Hattersley Roundabout, A57) due to the incident on Monday afternoon.

The traffic service said: “North west motorway police and other emergency services are in attendance. Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes.”

Related topics:Greater ManchesterA57Emergency servicesNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.