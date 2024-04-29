M67 delays: Greater Manchester road between Hyde and Hattersley Roundabout closed after crash
The M67 in Greater Manchester has been shut following an accident
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A carriageway in Greater Manchester has been closed following a collision. National Highways said the M67 eastbound is closed between Junction 3 (Hyde) and Junction 4 (Hattersley Roundabout, A57) due to the incident on Monday afternoon.
The traffic service said: “North west motorway police and other emergency services are in attendance. Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.